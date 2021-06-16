Kajiado: Students unhurt as fire razes Al Maktoum Girls dormitory

On Wednesday morning a fire broke out in a dormitory at Al Maktoum Girls High School in Kajiado County.

Fortunately, no student was injured as the students were attending morning prayers at the mosque at around 5 am when the fire broke out.

The fire however destroyed beddings and the students’ personal belongings leaving 56 students without a place to sleep.

According to Kajiado Central Sub-County Police Commander David Loronyokwe an electric fault is suspected to have caused the inferno.

“Nothing was salvaged during the incident as the fire was too fierce and efforts by locals to put it out proved futile. We suspect the fire was caused by an electric fault. There were no casualties and the students are all safe,” said Loronyokwe.

While helping to put out the fire, area residents blamed the county government for lack of firefighting equipment in the town despite being the country’s headquarters.

Kajiado town had witnessed several fire incidences in the past one month. Barely a fortnight ago, fire razed a Children’s home within the town leaving 15 children who resided in the institution homeless.

On Monday, another fire razed a dormitory at Olkejuado Boys High School destroying property worth thousands of shillings.

The school had to rely on water bowsers from private organizations to help put out the fire, which gutted the dormitory that housed 80 students.