Kajiado Governor in court over Nguruman private group ranch invasion

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku was Thursday before the Narok Environment and Lands Court to defend the government over the 2014 invasion of Nguruman private group ranch by the Lodokilani clan of Maasai community.

Taking to the witness stand before Environment and Lands Court Judge Justice Mohammed Kullow, Lenku absolved the government’s involvement in the invasion and destruction of property.

The Nguruman Limited filed the petition in 2018 demanding a sum of 50 Billion shillings as compensation from the state for failing to protect her property from invading the over 50-acre ranch.

There was drama at the court when the petitioner’s advocate Ahmednasir Abdullahi faced off with the Governor who then served as the country’s Interior Cabinet Secretary.

Abdulahi while cross-examining Lenku questioned his competency in the docket since he previously worked in the hospitality industry before being appointed as a cabinet secretary in 2013. Criticism of Lenku’s former qualifications seemed not to auger well with Lenku who asked for court’s protection against the ‘aggressive’ lawyer.

Abdulahi’s outburst saw the Governor tell the court that the lawyer seems to have had vendetta with him since he has been insulting him on social media. This allegation was however downplayed by Judge Kullow who said that the court was now aware of the said social media insults.

The Governor who was represented by Deputy State Counsel Oscar Eredi opposed the compensation of Nguruman Limited saying that the ranch owner had no case worth compensation.

Lawyer Ahmednasir however took issue with an October 31,2014 meeting allegedly held at then CS Lenku’s office at Harambee house with the Kajiado elected leaders over the Nguruman,Shombole and Olkiramatian group ranches dispute.

Lenku denied having ordered removal of police from the Nguruman property, exposing it to invasion by the villagers saying that as CS,he had no express authority to order the police to vacate the area.