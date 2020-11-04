Kajiado Law Courts closed after staff test positive of COVID-19

The Kajiado Law Courts has been closed temporarily for a period of 14 days starting 5th November after some staff tested positive of COVID-19.

In a statement, Kajiado High Court Presiding Judge Chacha Mwita said, “The Chief Justice David Maraga authorized the closure of the entire Kajiado Law Courts following several positive cases of COVID-19 at the station.”

Mwita says the Courts will resume operations on the 19th of November 2020.

Clients with urgent matters have also been directed to file them at the Machakos High Court and the Environment and Land Court.

The closure comes amid growing concern on the rising numbers of COVID-19 pandemic in the Country.

Just yesterday, the Chief Justice closed down Nanyuki Law Courts after several people tested positive of the virus at the station.

Leaders led by the Deputy President William Ruto have indeed acknowledged that the second wave is here with us and agreed to scale down on political engagements in the Country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is also meeting with the Governors to evaluate best possible measures to reduce infections during the second wave.