Kajiado: Nine percent learners out of school

The Ministry of Education had ranked Kajiado as the year with the highest number of 2023 learners who failed to report to form one at 64 pc informing a multi agency mop up exercise of the missing learners.

Lack of school fees especially among learners from the pastoralist community was cited as the major hindrance to access to education.

The education county minister says some of the missing learners have since been placed under Vocational training.

Beneficiaries of the school fees aid courtesy of Keda Kenya lauded the initiative saying it is a major boost to education in the county.

Joyful parents who had accompanied their children who are in midterm narrated the pain of losing their source of livelihood during the drought season reducing them to abject poverty.

They say in the past the community underrated the importance of formal education, a norm that has since changed but is facing a major setback due to lack of school fees.

To encourage improvement of literacy levels, Keda Kenya which deals with tiles manufacturing has been employing beneficiaries of the project who acquire professional skills.

Two hundred learners have benefited from the program since the initiative’s inception seven years ago.