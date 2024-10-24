Kajiado wind farm awarded United Nations person of the year

A Kenyan power generating company; Craftskills Wind Energy International Limited has been honored with the 2024 United Nations in Kenya Person of the Year Award.

Craftskills Wind Energy International Limited, founded by three Kenyans who created Kipeto Energy and supported by international investors generates 100MW onshore wind farm in Kenya consisting of 60 General Electric (GE) turbines. It is the second largest wind farm in the country supplying an estimated 250,000 households.

This wind farm is situated in the Esilanke area of Kajiado County. Since 2021, Kipeto Energy has been generating power that is fed into the national grid. The energy produced from this wind farm is powering approximately 250,000 households every day.

United Nations Person of the Year is an annual award given to individuals or institutions whose achievements elevate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and inspire others in line with the ideals of the United Nations. Kipeto Wind Farm stands as a shining example of how local innovation can tackle global challenges.

The Kipeto Project offsets 175,741 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, taking a bold stand in the fight against climate change, advancing SDG 13: Climate Action.

In addition to compensating landowners for the use of their land, Kipeto has established a community trust. This trust receives 5% of the annual profits from the operations. Managed by community representatives, the trust has the autonomy to allocate funds to local initiatives such as improving schools, hospitals, and clean water supplies.

More than 900 jobs including 400 local jobs were created during construction and 70 local staff continue to work during operational phase, with training for individuals to enable them access work opportunities longer term.

As part of the social responsibilities Kipeto constructed and handed over 84 houses to residents who lived within 500 meters of the 60 wind turbines.

“Kipeto’s commitment to community engagement and sustainable development sets a high standard for responsible corporate behavior,” said the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Stephen Jackson.

He said by establishing community funded, Kipeto not only compensates landowners but also invests in vital local resources like schools, hospitals, and clean water supplies.

“Their creation of jobs, including long-term opportunities for staff members, demonstrates their dedication to fostering economic growth. Their initiative to construct and donate houses near their project area underscores their profound impact on improving living conditions. I think Kipeto’s actions are a shining example of how businesses can flourish while genuinely serving the welfare of People, Planet, and Prosperity,” said Jackson.

Founded on October 24, 1945, the United Nations commemorates its establishment worldwide. In Kenya, this celebration includes a tradition of annually recognizing an individual or institution whose achievements significantly advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and embody the United Nations’ ideals, inspiring others to follow suit.