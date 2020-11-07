Burial of Kakamega Chief of Staff Sumbi stopped over family feud

There was drama at Kakamega funeral parlour as the first wife of the late Kakamega chief of staff Robert Sumbi kept vigil to block his alleged second wife from taking the body for burial.

Trouble started when his first wife allegedly received reports of a plan to “steal” his body from the morgue for burial that she opted to camp at the facility.

Sussy Nandama recently obtained a court order blocking Sumbi’s burial until she and her three children are involved in the burial plans.

The two have been locked in a legal battle over distribution of his property.

Sussy who has been married to the deceased for 20 years wants his crucial documents including a logbook, identity card, ATMS handed over to her.

“ I have a valid marriage certificate. I am aware of plans by Yvonne Tunai and Sumbi’s relatives to bury him secretly even after obtaining court order” she told journalists.

Kakamega Senior Principal Magistrate, Hazel Wandere, had issued an order blocking the burial of Sumbi until Sussy’s case filed at the court seeking recognition as the deceased’s legal wife is heard and determined.