Kakamega County Assembly settles on Philip Maina as Leader of Majority

Philip Maina has been elected the Leader of the Majority in the Kakamega County Assembly while David Ndakwa will serve as the leader of Minority.

At the same time, Gladys Omukongolo was elected the Chief Whip, while Elphas Shilosio will serve as a Member of the County Assembly Service Board and Brian Mafunga as Chairperson Roads Committee.

Their election came after Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa urged the Members of the County Assembly to elect their leaders through consensus to avoid acrimony.

The Governor said the election of the Assembly leadership team is of essence and should constitute leaders of integrity.

He spoke in Mombasa County after opening a five-day induction workshop for MCAs.

Already, James Namatsi has been elected the Speaker of the Assembly while Bernard Shitiabayi is the Deputy Speaker.

Governor Barasa said the leadership team should now be at the forefront in fast tracking activities at the Assembly and offer linkages with the County Government.

The Governor urged the MCAs to prioritize development for their people saying delivery of services will go a long way when they seek re-election in 2027.