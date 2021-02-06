Kakamega County installs security surveillance system

The Kakamega county government has installed powerful PTZ street cameras for recording images at 360° aimed at improving security surveillance in and around county government offices.

The cameras will also be monitoring the revenue collection along the streets as well as all the other activities undertaken by the people in the covered areas.

Dr. Beatrice Sabana, the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for finance and ICT, says the project has, in the first phase, been implemented in eight sites including the county headquarters, Sahajanand building, Kotecha building, Bukhungu stadium, county offices at the Regional Commissioner’s compound and select streets in Kakamega town.

Dr. Sabana, who spoke while inspecting the works on Thursday, stated that the contractor is expected to hand over the complete works to the County Government for commissioning in two weeks’ time.

She added that once the project is complete, it will be handed over to the County Security and Enforcement Unit which is the user department.

“This will be done after a thorough capacity building and training to the technical and monitoring officers of the system,” said she.

The CECM added that the ICT department would continue playing its role as a technical support wing and enabler to the user departments.