Kakamega County offices to only serve fully vaccinated public

Kakamega County Government offices have Monday announced that their offices will only serve members of the public who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The disease has now reached remote villages killing loved ones. We must be cautious and follow the MoH protocols and get vaccinated as well. When you want to come to my office, ensure you are armed with a vaccination certificate that will be shown to my secretary before you are allowed into the office,” Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said.

The announcement comes after the offices were shut down for fumigation after three employees tested positive for the virus.

Oparanya has since directed staff members to work from home to curb the spread of the virus, announcing that the decision to close the offices was meant to protect other officers and members of the public from contracting the virus.

The County Chief observed that Covid-19 was spreading fast across the county and called for adherence to measures put in place by the Ministry of Health to contain it.

In addition, he demystified myths surrounding the vaccination saying the vaccine had been well tested and proven by scientists

Developed nations have the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a very low percentage of people in low-income countries receiving at least one dose.

In March, this year, Oparanya rolled out phase one of the Covid-19 vaccine exercise in the County to combat the spread of the virus and boost the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of the virus and keep residents safe.

On Sunday, he censured county staff of low vaccine uptake compared to teachers whom he said have heeded to the vaccination call and are turning up for the exercise in large numbers.

“This is the way to go because vaccination enhances immunity of your bodies and reduces the dire effects of this disease, if contracted,” he concluded.