Kakamega County to spend Ksh 553m on roads upgrade

The Kakamega County government will spend 553 million shillings to upgrade two roads to bitumen standards in Ikolomani and Butere sub counties.

The 9.2-Kilometres Bushiangala-Eregi-Lusiola stretch in Ikolomani sub county has been allocated Sh337 million and it connects the county to the neighbouring Vihiga at Chavakali.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who commissioned the construction on Monday, said the 5.5-Kilometre Tsalwa-Ombwaro-Manyulia road would also be upgraded to the tune of Sh216 million.

“The contractors on Bushiangala and Tsalwa roads have been given nine and eight months respectively to complete the works,” he said, adding that any excuses would not be entertained.

The governor stated that he has prioritized improvement of roads network across the county to enable easy movement of people and goods.

He pointed out that the works have been completed on the Likuyani-Soyi-Kogo road in Likuyani Sub County Lumakanda-Town road in Lugari and Khayega-Shinyalu road in Shinyalu.

Others are Shibuli-Bukura road in Lurambi and Akatsa-Matioli-Khwisero road in Lurambi and Khwisero.

He said the programme is being implemented in phases due to insufficient funds but ultimately all wards would be covered.

At the same time, the Acacia Mining Company handed over a Sh. 7.8 million Shibuname community water project at Isulu area in Ikolomani Sub County to the county government.

