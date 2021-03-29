Kakamega: Covid-19 vaccination to be conducted across all sub-counties

The county government of Kakamega will administer Covid-19 vaccine in all the 12 Sub counties to enhance access of the jab to area residents.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya says beginning Monday, residents above 58 years can visit public hospitals in their respective sub counties to get vaccinated.

Speaking at Lukala Church of God in Malava Sub County on Sunday, Oparanya urged area residents to ignore misinformation about the efficacy of the vaccine.

“I was among the first people to get the jab and I have not experienced any adverse side effects, “he said.

The Governor who was accompanied by his deputy Prof Philip Kutima and several MCAs regretted that Covid-19 pandemic has crippled the economy.

“I urge every Kenyan to strictly observe the protocols recommended by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19,” he said.