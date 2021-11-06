Kakamega High School students safe after fire incident

A dormitory at Kakamega High School was early Saturday morning razed down.

According to the school principal Gerald Orina, the fire is believed to have started at 5.30 am when students were in for their morning preps.

Orina said that the fire destroyed property for over about 140 students.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, with authorities saying no casualties have been reported.

Confirming the incident, Deputy OCPD Kakamega Central Daniel Mutisya said watchmen heard a loud bang from one corner of the dormitory followed by billowing smoke.

They then alerted school management.

In the early morning incident, no student was injured.

The fire comes after a spate of fires was witnessed in other schools which include Buruburu Girls High School, Chavakali High School, ABC Katelembo Mixed Secondary, Sigalame High School, Moi High School Kabarak and Kahuhia Girls Secondary School

In Buruburu Girls, students received treatment for smoke inhalation at the Metropolitan Hospital in Nairobi after a fire broke out in one of the dorms at around 5 pm on Sunday while a dorm in Chavakali Boys’ Secondary School also went ablaze on the same day at around 6 pm.

On November 1st, a fire also razed a boys’ dormitory at ABC Katelembo Mixed Secondary in Katheka Kai of Machakos County at 5 am Monday morning, two days later on Tuesday another fire broke out at Kahuhia Girls Secondary School.

The current trend of fires breaking out in schools becoming a regular occurrence provoked a response from the government which is vowing stern punishment against students found to have started fires in schools.

At the Coast, Regional Commissioner John Elungata announced that authorities will move into all schools that have reported school fires and carry out investigations. And he cautioned that this will not be a public relations exercise as those involved in arson attacks will be apprehended.

“We have resolved that the police will follow these culprits – because it is not difficult to get them as they are among fellow students, – arrest and prosecute them because destroying school property is akin to destroying their own homes,” he charged.

The regional boss said students above 18 years would be jailed like any other criminals while minors would be committed to borstal institutions as they continue with their education.