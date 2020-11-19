Kakamega Homeboys ready for title challenge,muyoti asserts as team signs four

Kenya Premier league side Kakamega Homeboys is leaving nothing to chance ahead of 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation, FKF, Premier league season kick off.

Club head coach Nicholas Muyoti has set his sights on the title with their opening clash set for Friday 27 against 2008 champions Mathare United.

Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee through astatement sent to media houses unveiled a seven member Premier League Management Committee (PMC), to oversee the running of the top tier.

And Muyoti says the club’s new recruits underline their ambitions for the forthcoming title which they missed out last season by a whisker.

The Kenyan top-flight, which was suspended early this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, was subsequently ended by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) who went ahead to declare Gor Mahia champions,a decision that was protested bitterly by the Western based side who were 7 points a drift off the league leaders.

The former Thika United tactician said the signing of four new players will galvanize their title push in the forthcoming season after finishing third last season.

“The team is in good shape,the new signings are working hard and gelling well with the old playing unit.Team work is key towards realization of our first ever title crown.The boys are capable and we are all in high spirits”, Muyoti said.

The team’s title bid has been bolstered by the acquisition of Kariobangi Sharks striker Lawrence Abok,midfielder Estone Esihe from KCB, forward Abdalla Wankuru from Western Stima and the 17-year-old winger and Lenox Eric Ochelle signed from Lenana High School,Nairobi who inked a three-year deal with the club.

Muyoti took over from Ugandan Paul Nkata who left the team after being implicated in alleged match fixing scandal. Muyoti assumed the reigns in February 2019.

The 2020/21 FKFPL season was expected to begin on November 20 with a match between AFC Leopards against Western Stima but the league’s kick was pushed to November 28th.