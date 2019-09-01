Kakamega Homeboyz beat AFC Leopards 1-0

New Signing Stephen Etyang was on target, as 13-time Kenya Premier League champions, AFC Leopards, got their 2019/2020 KPL season off to a losing note, going down 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Zoo FC, meanwhile, emerged 3-1 winners against a visiting Chemelil Sugar side.

AFC Leopards last season woes resumed a game into the new one, after the Andre Casa Mbungo-led side fell to a solitary goal at the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz in a Kenyan Premier League match played at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Leopards handed debuts to new signings; Collins Shivachi, Robert Mudenyu, Vincent Habamahoro, Tresor Ndikumana, and Ismailia Diarra, hoping to avoid a 5th consecutive loss to Nicholas Muyoti’s Homeboyz.

With the 1st half ending goalless, it seemed AFC Leopards were destined for a point late on in the game, but with five minutes to go the end of regular time, Former Nzoia Sugar player Stephen Etyang, making his debut for Homeboyz, scored the match winning goal for the hosts.

Elsewhere; Zoo Kericho kicked off the new season in emphatic fashion, thrashing a visiting Chemelil Sugar side 3-1 at Kericho Green Stadium.

After a barren draw in the 1st half, Kepher Ondati scored the first goal for Zoo at 55th minute, with Derrick Anami adding a 2nd in the 70th minute, but Atumaini Moyo pulled one back for Chemelil.

However, Kepher Ondati scored the winner for Zoo, to the satisfaction of new coach Herman Ishwekha.