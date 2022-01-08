Kakamega Homeboyz back on top, Bandari held by Police

Kakamega Homeboyz returned to the top of the Kenyan Premier League after narrowly edging out hosts Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at Utalii Grounds, Nairobi.

David Okoth scored the lone goal in the 55th minute through a penalty awarded after Stephen Etyang was brought down in the box. The win helped the Kakamega based outfit open a 3 point gap at the helm.

Homeboyz closest challengers KCB FC who are second with 25 points face Bidco United tomorrow.

In Mombasa, Bandari Fc was held to a barren draw by visiting Kenya Poilice Fc.The draw catapulted Police to 10th on the standings with 16 points from 13 games while Bandari dropped to fourth place.

The match pitting Ulinzi Stars against Sofapaka Fc at Nakuru ASK Showgrounds failed to kick off.

FKF PL RESULTS

SATURDAY 08, Jan 2022

Kariobangi Sharks 0-1 Kakamega Homeboyz

Bandari Fc 0-0 Kenya Police FC

Nairobi City Stars 2-1 FC Talanta

Ulinzi Stars Vs Sofapaka-postponed

FIXTURES

SUNDAY 09 JAN 2022

AFC Leopards Vs Nzoia Sugar –Nyayo Stadium

Gor Mahia Vs Mathare United-Kasarani Stadium

KCB FC Vs Bidco United- Utalii Grounds

Posta Rangers Vs Tusker-Thika Stadium

Vihiga Bullets Vs Wazito -Bukhungu