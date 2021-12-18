Kakamega Homeboyz end Gor Mahia’s unbeaten run

Hosts Kakamega Homeboys pulled an upset at Bukhungu Stadium to end nine-match unbeaten run by record top tier champions Gor Mahia in a exhilarating Kenyan Premier League thriller staged on Saturday afternoon.

Peter Lwasa had put the visitors ahead three minutes after the whistle before Homeboyz rallied from behind to overturn the deficit.

George Oduor drew the hosts level from the spot in the 20th minute following an infringement on Yema Mwana in the box, before Stephen Opuku pounced on another glaring opportunity in the 55th minute to put the outcome beyond doubt.

At Nakuru’s Agricultural Showgrounds, Ulinzi Stars beat struggling Vihiga Bullets 2-0, while at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta, Sofapaka rallied from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Posta Rangers.

At Wundanyi, Posta were headed to victory thanks to Brian Marita’s strike in the 34th minute before Hansel Ochieng’ salvaged a point for Sofapaka in the 81st minute. Posta are 10th with 14 points. while Sofapaka are seventh with 15 points.

Following the results, Homeboyz have dislodged K’Ogalo from the second spot on the log, where they are level on 21 points with leaders KCB who enjoy a healthier goal difference.

However, Homeboyz have a match in hand. Gor have slumped to third spot with 18 points.