Kakamega Homeboyz Nicholas Muyoti clinches FKF PL coach of the month award

by Bernard Okumu

 

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti is the July Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach of the month.

Muyoti guided  Homeboyz to five wins out of six games played during the month. The youthful tactician beat Ulinzi Stars boss Benjamin Nyangweso and Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi to the award.

The award is accompanied by a cash prize of 50,000 shillings. Homeboyz scored 15 goals and conceded seven in the month.

They beat Ulinzi Stars 3-1 in their first game before thrashing  Mathare United 4-2 in the subsequent match.

 

 

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Shami Kibwana ,L, and club head coach Nicholas Muyoti,R, after both won monthly FKF PL awards.

They beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in their third game but lost by a solitary goal to Wazito to halt their good run.

Muyoti’s team recovered their winning touch in the fifth game besting Sofapaka 2-1 and they  wrapped up the month with a 4-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks.

Muyoti becomes seventh recipient of the award this season. Zedekiah Otieno, Francis Kimanzi, Andre Casa Mbungo, Stanley Okumbi, Vaz Pinto and Robert Matano have all won the award.

 

 

  

