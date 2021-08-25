Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti is the July Football Kenya Federation Premier League coach of the month.

Muyoti guided Homeboyz to five wins out of six games played during the month. The youthful tactician beat Ulinzi Stars boss Benjamin Nyangweso and Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi to the award.

The award is accompanied by a cash prize of 50,000 shillings. Homeboyz scored 15 goals and conceded seven in the month.

They beat Ulinzi Stars 3-1 in their first game before thrashing Mathare United 4-2 in the subsequent match.

They beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in their third game but lost by a solitary goal to Wazito to halt their good run.

Muyoti’s team recovered their winning touch in the fifth game besting Sofapaka 2-1 and they wrapped up the month with a 4-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks.

Muyoti becomes seventh recipient of the award this season. Zedekiah Otieno, Francis Kimanzi, Andre Casa Mbungo, Stanley Okumbi, Vaz Pinto and Robert Matano have all won the award.