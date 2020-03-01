Kakamega Homeboyz seal 3-2 comeback win over Nzoia Sugar

Kakamega Homeboyz came from 2-0 down to claim a 3-2 victory over relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar in a Kenya Premier League match played at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The win sees Homeboyz reduce Champions Gor Mahia’s lead at the top of the standings to four points. In other matches played Sunday, Bandari FC were 2-1 winners away to KCB, Wazito thrashed Zoo FC 4-1 while Posta Rangers and Mathare United played out to a one-all draw.

Kakamega Homeboyz’ fine form this season continued Sunday after an impressive comeback saw them beat Nzoia Sugar 3-2 in their backyard.

The hosts got off on the wrong foot, with Nzoia taking the lead in the 26th minute. Despite a spirited attack in search of an elusive goal, Homeboyz failed to find the net, and with a few seconds left before half time, Nzoia added a 2nd goal to the shock of the hosts.

In the 2nd half, Homeboyz intensified their attacks but a resilient Nzoia side, winless since October last year, held off the attacks of the Allan Wanga led Homeboyz front line.

However, with seven minutes of regular time remaining on the clock, Wanga would begin an impressive comeback for Homeboyz which was wrapped up with further goals in the 88th minute and later in extra time.

The result leaves Homeboyz 2nd on the log on 47 points, four behind leaders Gor, while Nzoia is 15th on 12 points.

Elsewhere, Mathare United threw away a one-goal lead to draw 1-1 against Posta Rangers in Narok.