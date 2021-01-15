Kakamega Homeboyz secure the signature of Gor Mahia coach

Kakamega Homeboyz FC have secured the signature of Gor Mahia FC assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo, on a two-year contract in the same capacity.

In a club statement released to the public, Kakamega Homeboyz welcomed the gaffer: “coach Patrick Odhiambo has joined us on a two-year deal.

“He will be Nicholas Muyoti’s assistant with his first assignment an away trip to Bandari FC. We wish him the very best.” It further added.

Since the departure of Brazil tactician Roberto Oliveira, Odhiambo was in charge of Gor Mahia in both league and continental assignments.

An elated Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti lauded the capture, “I am happy that Patrick is with us, he carries with him a wealth of experience which can only further our case.”

Prior to coaching Gor Mahia, Odhiambo had coached Sony Sugar FC, Chemilil Sugar FC and Muhoroni Youth FC.

