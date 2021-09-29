Kakamega hospital launches initiative fight teenage pregnancy

The Kakamega General Hospital (KGH) has launched young mother’s clubs to empower young mothers to be champions against teenage pregnancies.

The County Coordinator of Reproductive Health Imelda Barasa said the initiative is one of the strategies that the hospital has embarked on to reduce teenage pregnancies.

She said the hospital has been receiving a lot of pregnant girls between the age of 13 to 18 as the county records a high number of teenage pregnancies.

She said they have discovered if they utilize teenagers to disseminate information on responsive reproductive health practices, it will be received by their peers in equal measure since they will testify of the challenges they have gone through.

Barasa noted that health officers from the reproductive health department will offer counseling, teach them on responsible raising of their born babies, train them on starting income generating activities for those married and encourage them to uptake Family Planning methods.

She said the county is still recording a high number of teenage pregnancies with the recent statistics showing that 6000 girls were impregnated between January to June this year.

In 2017, the county recorded 19 000 teenage pregnancies, 17 000 teenage pregnancies in 2018 and 16 000 teenage pregnancies in 2020 according to Mrs. Barasa.

According to Maureen Andayi, a midwife who coordinates reproductive health at the Hospital, the clubs will be of help to the majority of young mothers.

She said in the young mother’s clubs, health officers will train them on stress management and how to bond with the baby amidst rejection from parents and the stigma they might face in the society.

Andayi also called on mothers to deliver from hospitals urging the Traditional Birth Attendants(TBAs) to encourage women who seek their services to visit health facilities to reduce maternal deaths.

Hassan Nyoanga a Family Planning, Reproductive Health, maternal, newborn and Adolescent health coordinator for Boresha Jamii says they will have sessions with the young mothers once every month for a period of eight months.

Nyoanga said they will also start outreach programs in all the corners of Kakamega county to promote responsive reproductive health practices among teenagers.