Kakamega leaders reject bill proposing extending presidential term limit

Kakamega County leaders have strongly condemned a proposed bill that seeks to extend the term limits of the President and other elected leaders.

The legislation, introduced by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, suggests increasing the terms of the President, Governors, Senators, MPs, and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) from five to seven years.

This has elicited mixed reactions, with many Kenyans viewing it as a possible way by the current government to cling to power.

During a funeral of Rev. Erick Nandwa,in Butere,corporatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his deputy Ayub Savula,called on the government to uphold the constitution, urging leaders not to alter it for personal gain.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Board of the Tourism Regulatory Authority Benjamin Washiali also dismissed calls by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei on the proposed increase of presidential term limit to seven years asking members of parliament to be cautious with the laws they pass.

Speaking during Kakamega Catholic choir competition held at Bishop stam in kakamega Washiali said this could be a divisionery tactic and urged the legislators not to mislead Kenyans.

Washiali who was accompanied by Paul Posho director ntsa also asked the government to allow civil servant to contribute to churches through harambee saying it is denying them an opportunity to develop their churches as congregant.