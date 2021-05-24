Kakamega makes strides towards the realization of Universal Health Coverage

Kakamega County Government has partnered with African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF) to enlist vulnerable households under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) scheme.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who met the AMREF delegation said his administration launched the registration exercise in 2019 to map out possible beneficiaries of the scheme to promote Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said the County has spent over Ksh 50 million in NHIF premiums for 8,840 poor old residents.

The County head said the survey is intended for capturing the deserving persons for the sake of budgeting and the programme would be implemented in phases.

“Under the arrangement, the beneficiaries are paid for the full monthly premiums for the year Ksh 6,000 and then the ratio becomes 50:50 in the subsequent years,” he stated.

He added that in the County budget estimates for the financial year 2020-2021, they have allocated Ksh 57 million to support programmes targeting the poor.

Apart from AMREF and NHIF, the other partner in the initiative is i-Push (Innovative Partnership for Universal and Sustainable Healthcare).