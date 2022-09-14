Kakamega, Mombasa Governors to be sworn in on Thursday

Preparations on the swearing in of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his Mombasa Counterpart Abdulswamad Nassir are almost complete.

The two will take their oath of office on Thursday 15th September following their election on the 29th of August.

The delay coming after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission postponed the gubernatorial elections in the two Counties.

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission says it will send representatives to witness the signing of integrity oaths by the two Governors.

“This is a requirement under Section 40 of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 which signifies a commitment and pledge to the public that the State Officer will, during their tenure, uphold Integrity, prevent corruption and not betray public trust,” EACC said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome will dispatch Judges to preside over the ceremonies in the two Counties.

The 45 other Governors and their Deputies took their oath of office on 25th August and are now scheduled for a retreat in Mombasa where they will elect the Chairman of the Council of Governors.