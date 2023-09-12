Kakamega residents support change of police uniforms

Residents of Kakamega have supported the move to change the design of police uniforms with hopes that the new uniforms will have added security features.

Speaking during a public participation forum in Kakamega, Evans Monyo, a boda boda rider, noted that the new uniforms will enable residents to differentiate between a police officer and thugs who might be wearing similar attire.

A team leader of the public participation, Senior Assistant Inspector General of police at the Kenya Police Service, Peter Ndung’u noted that they have collected enough views from both the police and the public on preferred police uniform.

Ndung’u, who is also the Director planning and logistics at the Kenya Police Service, said the government intends to change the design of the General Duty Working Dress with the other attires remaining the same.

“Attires like the beret, shoes, jacket worn by traffic police officers and the raincoat will remain the same,” he disclosed.

He said public participation was not conducted in changing the police uniform to the current one that police are using causing uproar among the public and police officers.

“The Government saw it fit to involve citizens who also have views on what is appealing to them,” he noted.

Ndung’u also said that the material used to produce the current uniform was of low quality with the proposed one having been made of high quality material that meets the required international standards.