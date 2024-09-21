Kakuzi boosts Murang’a County University Bursary Fund, pledges pre-university internship slots

Agribusiness firm Kakuzi has pledged to provide paid-for internship opportunities to bright and needy students enrolled in the Murang’a County University Bursary Fund upon completing their secondary school studies.

As part of the Kakuzi Pre-University Internship Programme, the listed agribusiness firm has pledged to provide 20 leadership development slots for students drawn from the seven sub-counties in Murang’a.

Speaking when he presented a Kshs 2 million corporate donation to the Chairman of the Murang’a County Budget and Economic Forum, Dr Peter Munga, Kakuzi Executive Head of Corporate Affairs Mr Simon Odhiambo said the agribusiness firm will coordinate with the Fund to offer internship slots as part of a strategy to motivate the students.

During the event to formally launch the Bursary fund and commission the first cohort of this Fund held at Mumbi grounds, Murang’a town, Murang’a Governor Dr Irungu Kang’ata, noted that Kakuzi’s support is a great boost to the county government’s effort to open a future for students drawn from poor and vulnerable households by giving them access to university education.

“At Kakuzi, we are committing to work closely with the Murang’a County University Bursary Fund to sustainably provide leadership development opportunities for needy but bright students. Beyond the cash donation, we will also provide fully paid pre-university internships that can help prepare the best students for wide job opportunities while preparing them for their university studies,” said Odhiambo.

By providing the internships, Kakuzi, he noted, will give on-the-job immersion opportunities at Management and Supervisory levels across operating disciplines such as Finance, Legal, Agronomy, Human Resource Management, Agricultural Engineering, Marketing and Communications, among others, to spark curiosity and excitement about the diverse agri-business opportunities.

The programme will absorb 20 students from Kiharu, Maragua, Kigumo, Kangema, Kandara, Gatanga and Mathioya annually once the students have acquired their national identity cards.