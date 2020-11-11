Kakuzi embroiled in a land tussle with Makuyu golf club

A Murang’a based golf club is accusing horticultural company, Kakuzi Ltd of grazing livestock on its golf course.

Members of Makuyu Golf Club are accusing the company of not respecting a court verdict which stated the 70-acre land belongs to the club.

The club since October last year has been using the golf course after the High Court in Machakos ruled that the land that neighbours Kakuzi Company belongs to the members of the club.

Honorary secretary of the club Stanley Kamani has told the press that the company since toward end of last year has been unleashing about 1,000 cattle to graze on the golf course.

Kimani said the company appealed the judgment and is using baseless claims that the court had ruled that status quo should remain till the appeal is heard and determined.

“After last year’s judgment which recognised the land belongs to the Makuyu Golf club, we were in the process to construct a hotel and recruiting more members but it seems Kakuzi wants us to engage in another land tussle,” he added.

He noted that currently the club has 50 active members who play every first and third week of the month and holds a tournament that is conducted in every five weeks.

The golf club has been battling Kakuzi Company over the ownership of the land situated along the Kenol-Sagana highway since 2002.

This is after the company drafted a lease agreement that required the club to start paying rent for the course which players resisted in the year 2000.

Kakuzi also used guards to stop the construction of a building that was to be the club’s changing room prompting the club to file a suit seeking to have the ownership of the course determined.

In the ruling, Kakuzi was barred from interfering with golfing activities at the club but has since appealed.

Contacted for comment, the company through its spokesperson claimed that the two parties agreed to maintain the status quo in Civil application No. 345 of 2019.

Kakuzi’s Executive Head of Corporate Affairs Simon Odhiambo in a written statement stated that the status quo allowed the company to continue utilising the land including harvesting hay, grazing cattle and using golf course roads while the club was to continue with its golfing activities.

He added that the company is awaiting final judgment on appeal that’s before the court.

Kakuzi Company has been in the lime light in the recent past after some international companies opted to suspend buying avocados from the company citing violation of human rights for her workers and neighbours.

The secretary of the club said they will seek the court’s intervention and clarity about the judgment that was made last year and the clear ruling of the appeal.