Kakuzi targets additional avocado exports as Chinese orders soar

Kakuzi says it has received 10 major Avocado orders from China as it prepares to ship its second consignment of the commodity to the Asian country.

The company says it plans to export the second consignment in October this year.

According to the firm, the first export consignment to China has been sold out with a single fruit retailing at Ksh 963.

The firm adds that it has run out of fruits in East China and is seeking to replenish the shelves in the market in October with a second consignment.

Kakuzi however wants farmers to adhere to the stringent phytosanitary conditions placed on Kenyan Avocado exports in the Chinese markets to reduce cases of interceptions that may lead to increased inspection of consignments from Kenya.

Kakuzi Managing Director Christopher Flowers says the volumes exported to China are quite low compared to the volumes destined for the European market and there is a need to increase exports to China to increase farmers’ earnings.

In the first half of this year, Kenya exported 132,520 kilos of avocado worth Ksh 28 million to China, compared to Netherlands exports which earned farmers Ksh 2.7 billion.

Hong Kong and China are the new markets for fresh avocados with Kenya exporting 814,000 kilos and 133,000 kilos of avocado worth Ksh 162 million and Ksh 28 million respectively.

In total, Kenya exported 54 million kilos of the fruit globally worth Ksh 8 billion.