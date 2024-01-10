Kakuzi unionisable employees to enjoy a 16pc wage increase

Unionisable workers at Kakuzi Plc are set for a pleasant New Year salary rise gift following the signing of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU).

Following the signing of the new CBA, the more than 3,350 workers at Kakuzi’s Makuyu operations site will enjoy a 16% general wage increase over the next two years, effective January 2024.

While confirming the signing of the agreement, Kakuzi PLC Managing Director Mr Chris Flowers said the firm would continue prioritising its human capital welfare by providing quality working conditions, rewards and benefits to enable its staff teams to attain their full potential.

Kakuzi, he added, is pursuing several initiatives to enhance its continued commitment to its ESG principles. While we acknowledge that the business has to be sustainable to provide decent jobs, we also must recognise our broader responsibilities to lift others as we grow, Flowers said.

“Kakuzi PLC appreciates the support that Dr Atwoli and the KPAWU Leadership extended to complete the CBA negotiations successfully. As a responsible company, our employees’ welfare is paramount, and this signing affirms our commitment to continue providing a safe workplace while maintaining good relationships between the company, employees and the Union,” Mr Flowers said.

Thesigning of the updated CBA follows a recent round of mutual negotiations between Kakuzi officials led by the firm’s General Manager, Human Resources Dr Wilson Odiyo and KPAWU Officials led by General Secretary Dr Francis Atwoli and Deputy General Secretary Thomas Kipkemboi.

Speaking in Nakuru during the signing ceremony, Dr Atwoli, who is also the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary General, implored local enterprises to remain considerate of the plight of unionisable workers in light of the prevailing economic challenges. Remaining considerate, he noted, will include corporate commitments to clear CBA negotiations in time as the Union continues to pursue a win-win strategy cognizant of the national and global economic challenges.

“I want to thank Kakuzi management for a positive response to KPAWU proposals and being considerate of the unionisable workers in a shared prosperity model,” Dr Atwoli said. He added, “We wish Kakuzi well in its agribusiness endeavours and hope for sustained positive industrial relations as economic times improve.”

Last month, Kakuzi released its fourth Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)report, ‘For People with Purpose’.