Kalanzoni residents threaten census boycott over border dispute

Residents of Kalanzoni location at the border of Machakos and Makueni counties have threatened to boycott the 2019 National Population and Housing Census until the government resolves a border dispute in the area.

The residents claim that they have been listed to be enumerated in Machakos County yet they vote and obtain most of their services in Makueni County.

The irate residents of Kilombo, Mbondeni, Ngiini and Kalanzoni claim that the area lies in Machakos County administratively while political borders are in Kiima Kiu- Kalanzoni ward, Kilome constituency in neighbouring Makueni County.

Their sentiments come even as the government warned detractors of the ongoing exercise of dire consequences with several arrests having been made across the country of those who have barred enumerators from carrying out their duties.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Area MCA Ben Kilonzi urged relevant authorities to fast track the process of aligning the administration and political boundaries of the area to end the perennial border disputes.

Meanwhile, the national government has been faulted for failing to consider people suffering from Down’s syndrome during the exercise.

Nominated MCA at the Busia County Assembly Azida Ali questioned why the government left out this group while considering those with other forms of disabilities.

The 2019 National Population and Housing Census is expected to come to a close Saturday with the government keen on ensuring that all households are enumerated.