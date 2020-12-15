Kalasha awards 2020 ceremony was a vibrant virtual affair.

The 10th edition of the Kalasha awards ceremony went down on 12th December at the Sarit Centre and was attended by key industry players. This year’s awards theme was ‘Celebrating 10 years of quality African stories’ and it was a celebration indeed. The ceremony went down virtually, being broadcasted on local TV channels KBC and KTN and was hosted by Kalekye Mumo and MC Jesse. The fact that the ceremony was hosted virtually doesn’t mean that the anticipated red-carpet looks were missing. On the contrary, the red carpet was awash with gorgeous looks from our actors and actresses.

The movie 40 sticks bagged a whole nine awards and was clearly the biggest winner of the night. Actress Yasmin Said aka Maria also gained major recognition winning the best lead actress and the show in which she’s the lead, (Maria), winning best TV drama.

Check out the full winners list

Other than the prestigious trophies and gift hampers the winners received, they will also be receiving a cash reward of KES 100,000 each as pledged by the Kenya Film Commission.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Congratulatons to all the winners.

Tell Us What You Think