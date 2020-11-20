The Kenya Film Commission yesterday unveiled the nominees for the 10th edition of Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.

Kalasha Awards is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates exceptional talent in the film and TV industry in Kenya. The call for submission that ended on 16th October 2020 attracted 1036 entries in the various categories up for competition.

This year, the Commission introduced the Best Children Production category due to the growing need for Children content on our screens. The commission introduced the Best Children Production category to acknowledge the Producers who have developed concepts to accommodate our children as screen audiences.

A nine-member Jury academy drawn from the film industry was tasked to review the submitted film and TV projects and shortlist the nominees. The Jury comprised: Mr. James Kanja (Kalasha Jury Chair | Producers Guild), Mr. Fred Makori (Kenya National Film Association), Ms. Jackline Emali (Kenya Scriptwriters Guild), Mr. Simon Mwaura (Riverwood Ensemble), Mr. Mishael Mose (Association of Film Producing Educational Institutions in Kenya), Ms. Joy Alunga (Association of Animation Artists of Kenya), Mr. Alfred Munyua (Kenya Actors Guild), Mr. Joe Kageni (Kenya Film and Television Professionals Association) and Ms. Loise Makato (Media Council of Kenya).

The Jury noted an improvement in the quality of productions. “This year, the stories are more authentic and relatable and filmmakers are pushing the boundaries of creativity”, stated Mr. James Kanja, the Jury Chairperson. He also pointed out that the rise of new actors, including children, is evident and this guarantees continuity in the creative industry.

The unveil of the nominees sets the stage for the public voting which opened yesterday Thursday 19th November, 2020 and closes on 3rd December 2020 leading up to the Awards Ceremony scheduled for 12th December 2020.

See the nominees below:

