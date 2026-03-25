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Kalasha Awards unveil this year’s nominees

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
1 Min Read

The Kenya Film Commission in partnership with the Kalasha International Film and TV awards, will unveil this year’s nominees on Wednesday, March 25.

The unveiling, which is currently being streamed live, marks the beginning of the Kalasha International Film & TV Market, Festival and Awards, scheduled for April 28 to May 2, 2026, at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Ahead of the awards night, the festival will feature a series of activities including film screenings, panel discussions, training sessions, and networking opportunities designed to bring together filmmakers, industry stakeholders, and creatives from across the region and beyond.

As this is a developing story, KBC Digital will share the full list of nominees once the unveiling is complete.

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