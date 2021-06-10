Kalembe Ndile’s second requiem mass held in Nairobi

Kalembe Ndile’s second requiem mass was been held Thursday morning at Holy Family Basilica ahead of his burial on Friday at his Rural home in Mbui Nzau village, Makueni County.

The service was attended by Water CS Sicily Kariuki who also represented President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula, Musalia Mudavadi among other leaders.

Kalembe Ndile, aged 57 years, died at a Nairobi Hospital after struggling with a long illness according to a family member.

Kalembe was born in 1964 in Western Uganda before his family relocated to Kenya 6 years later.

He was elected Kibwezi Member of Parliament in 2003 before being appointed Assistant Minister for Tourism and Wildlife between 2006 and 2007.

He was also the leader of the independent party (TIP) which he later dissolved. Mtoto wa Squatter” as he liked to refer to himself will be remembered for his oratory and witty conversations.

He is survived by 10 children including six who he had adopted.

Elsewhere, Former Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale has called on the ruling party Jubilee to settle debt owed to the late Kalembe Ndile’s Tip Tip party.

Speaking in parliament, Duale stated that Jubilee party had sealed a deal with the Tip Tip party. He said that the late Kalembe Ndile used to confide in him on how Jubilee tricked him to folding his party into Jubilee and had refused to pay his six million

Kalembe Ndile`s party was contracted to drum support for Jubilee in Ukambani region during the 2017 general election campaigns.

Duale further asked those close to the late Kalembe to file a suit against Jubilee to compel the ruling party to settle the debt.