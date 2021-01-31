Kalonzo accuses DP Ruto of creating a class war in the country

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka continued his political war path with Deputy President William Ruto accusing him of creating a class war in the Country.

Kalonzo noted that Ruto had adopted the marxist theory to create a war between the rich and the poor whose ultimate goal will be a class war in the Country

He also accused the Deputy President of undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta by portraying him as a failure yet they were elected on the same ticket eight years ago.

“As a former Vice President, the actions by Ruto of bringing the wheelbarrow narrative amounts to sabotage adding that President Uhuru has been very patient to act,” he remarked.

The Wiper leader says the Jubilee Government promised a digital era in the country complete with laptops to pupils “but now Ruto bringing the archaic wheelbarrow narrative is a mockery to the conscience of the nation”.

Kalonzo who attended several events in Mwingi West Constituency including burial ceremony of a prominent businessman cum politician John Mwavu Nzuze and Kamba traditional thanks giving ceremony of Kitui County CEC Koki Musau wife says the incitement must stop.

On matters of the judiciary, the Wiper Leader who is also a Senior Counsel condemned the ruling by a lower court in Meru of attempting to remove the acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

Kalonzo says he was shocked by the judgment adding that Mwilu must be accorded a fair process that includes but not limited to a tribunal.

The Wiper leader who was accompanied by Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna says there is an elaborate process of removing a Judge of the high court, court of appeal and the supreme court which is a tribunal and thus he is horrified by the new twist of events.