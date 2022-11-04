Kalonzo affirms opposition role, maintains he isn’t joining Ruto’s government

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka affirmed Friday that he will not decamp from the opposition in favour of a position in government.

The Wiper Party leader, who also sits in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition council, denied reports hinting at the possibility of him ditching Raila Odinga to join President William Ruto’s administration.

He insists he isn’t ready to work with Ruto and instead announced his readiness to provide checks into possible excesses in government. According to Kalonzo, his role in the next few years will be to put pressure on the government to serve Kenyans and deliver on every promise made during elections.

Kalonzo was speaking at the funeral of Mirriam Munini, the mother of Makueni Senator Daniel Kitonga Maanzo in Kathonzweni.

He was responding to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko who asked him to consider joining the current government.

