Kalonzo and friends donate Ksh 3m to COVID 19 emergency fund

Wiper party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has presented a Cheque of 3 million Kenyan Shillings and ten tons of assorted food stuff to the COVID 19 emergency Response Fund Chair Jane Karuku.

This follows the launch and subsequent support by the Friends of Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation (KMF) food basket initiative towards COVID 19.

During the handover ceremony at KICC, Kalonzo urged the team to capitalize on the good will of Kenyans who are contributing what they have to alleviate the suffering of their fellow country men.

“Always be mindful of the need to remain transparent, we are happy the team is composed of captains of industry, and as we face-up to this challenge it’s important Kenyans are kept informed of what is happening to enhance transparency.” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo likened his contribution to the story of the humming bird urging echoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call to Kenyans not to to give up in the fight against corruption.

He reiterated his call to well wishers to continue donating adding that the little each one of us will donate will go a long way in alleviating the hunger situation affecting some Kenyans.

The Wiper leader congratulated front line workers, the Medics and the media who are at the forefront in fighting and informing of this pandemic terming them as Warriors.

Chair of the Covid 19 Emergency Response Team Jane Karuku who received the donation urged the Wiper Boss to spread the gospel to his fellow leaders that Kenya needs their support during this trying times.