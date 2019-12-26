Kalonzo and Muthama do not speak for the Kamba community: Mutua

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader and Governor of Machakos County Dr Alfred Mutua says Hon Kalonzo Musyoka and Hon. Johnstone Muthama do not speak for the Kamba community but for themselves and their own personal interests.

In his twitter account Thursday, Mutua said the Kamba community is tired of just being used as supporters of others to Statehouse.

“I am ready and steadfast in my quest to presidency because I have worked closely with both Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta and in a political friendship with Raila Odinga and know I have their support and that of many development minded Kenyans across the country to be the next President of Kenya.” He said.

“I am ready to work with many likeminded leaders and especially the ones with energy and clear purpose to change the plight of our country and who have shown they care more about our people than their own selfish ends.” He added.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The leaders he said include Governors Charity Ngilu and Kivutha Kibwana and Honorables Charles Kilonzo, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Patrick Musimba, David Musila among many others focused men and women leaders from the region.

Mutua accused Kalonzo and Muthama of misleading the Akamba community into playing second fiddle in national political leadership.

“I wish to congratulate former Machakos Senator Hon. Johnstone Muthama for his rare realistic observation in relation to remarks by Kalonzo Musyoka about his political future and the standing of the Kamba community. The Kamba nation is not for wager to the highest bidder. The comments by Hon. Kalonzo, a Leader I hold in high esteem, that he will follow the 2022 political direction given by President Uhuru Kenyatta can only mean that he has resigned himself to the fate that he is not capable of securing the vote of Kenyans to be the next President and can only be a supporter of another person.” He said.

He noted that Hon. Muthama, on the other hand, has also been busy waging the Kamba community to Deputy President William Ruto so that the Kamba voters become just supporters of others.

“Our people are tired of being on the sidelines. I am ready to lead the Kamba community to Statehouse whereas Hon. Kalonzo wants us to add on to a Uhuru 2022 strategy and Hon. Muthama wants to con us towards a Ruto 2022 strategy. They clearly do not have the interest of our community at heart but are pursuing their own ends. It is time we had the strength of purpose to lead and not follow. I am ready and able have garnered support across the country. That is what is making some people so uncomfortable and worried about me that they are threatening me. “ He noted.

He said that it was imperative that real grassroots based Ukambani leaders meet to chart the way forward.

“Together with other likeminded leaders, we will organize a REAL leaders meeting that will bring together professionals and leaders from every village or sub-locations of Kamba communities. We have already started planning for this all inclusive REAL UKAMBANI LEADERS meeting. I call upon all residents of the Ukambani region and our 2.5 million voter bloc to know that they are leaders and not followers and some of us care, with action, about the struggles and possible amazing rise of our people.” Said Mutua.

Early this week, while speaking at the Ukambani community consultative meeting at his Yatta farm, Musyoka said that he would back President Kenyatta’s preferred 2022 presidential candidate.

Early this month, Muthama claimed that he was ready to mediate a working formula between the former VP and Deputy President William Ruto.

He promised to involve among other leaders, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and Ford -Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula in settling on a possible presidential candidate in 2022.