Kalonzo applauds Senate for ending revenue stalemate

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has applauded Senators for ending the revenue stalemate after delaying for months.

He however said that Governors must be held accountable over the loss of funds in counties that they are mandated to lead and for that reason, they should not play victims when accountability is demanded.

The bill will now head to the National Assembly for debate this week and ultimately to the President to be signed to law.

In mean time, the Wiper leader has assured the Kamba community that he will be on the ballot come 2022.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kalonzo said that he will meet with top Kamba leaders who have declared interest in vying for the Presidential seat to foster unity among the community.

Kalonzo said that a notion had been created to whitewash Kenyans on his command in the Lower Eastern block adding that the naysayers will be shocked by the eventual outcome.

“Why is it that those who want to portray us as not serious candidates only refer to the three Ukambani Governors opposed to us while ignoring the three Senators and three Women Representatives who also have a County mandate and support our Presidential course,” he posed.

He urged the Kamba Community to be confident that this time around, he will win the Presidency by the grace of God and the vote of the people of Kenya.

Kalonzo made the remarks on Saturday during the burial ceremony of Mama Rose Kairu Nzoka, mother to Wiper political activist Mutati Nzoka in Maseki, Kimangao in Mwingi North Constituency.

The Wiper Boss was accompanied by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Women Rep Irene Kasalu, Mps Charles Nguna and Hon. Paul Nzengu and a host of MCAs and local opinion Leaders.