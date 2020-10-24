Kalonzo asks Kenyans to support BBI report

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Kenyans to fully support the Building Bridges Initiative report; saying presents a chance to foster peace in the country.

Mr Musyoka spoke after opening Wiper Party office in Nyahururu Town said BBI will bring to an end a divisive country and allow its citizens to exist in harmony.

The Wiper leader recounted how General Elections in Kenya has been characterized by cycles of violence and expressed optimism that the BBI report would help bring the chaos to an end.

“BBI ensures that all Kenyans are united as one nation and one people. It will enable us to build a nation that does not entertain tribalism, but encourages peace and unity throughout the country.”

“We must declare that there should be no more violence after every election,” said the former Vice-President.

He added that the BBI was not aimed at benefiting leaders but geared towards improving the lives of all Kenyan citizens. For instance, financial allocation to counties will be increased from 15 to 35 per cent, Ward Development Fund will be former, and the beneficiaries of the Higher Education Loans Board funding will get a four-year moratorium for their loans.

Kalonzo was accompanied by his deputy Farah Maalim, vice-chair Anne Kanyi, as Deputy Minority Leader of the National Assembly Robert Mbui, MPs Dr Makali Muvlu (Kitui Central), Joshua Mwalyo (Masinga), Daniel Maanzo (Makueni), Thaddeus Nzambia (Kilome), and Kitui Woman Rep. Irene Kasalu.

Mr Musyoka also declared that he will fully support President Uhuru Kenyatta in his efforts to leave behind a united Kenya before he retires.