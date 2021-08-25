Kalonzo at DCI over Yatta land grabbing allegations

by Claire Wanja
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka Wednesday morning appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for questioning over land grabbing allegations.

Kalonzo has been summoned by DCI officials to clear his name over claims that he illegally acquired his Yatta land.

He was accompanied by among other his lawyers’ senators James Orengo and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

In January Kalonzo  presented himself before the detectives to set the record straight over his acquisition and ownership of the Yatta land.

Kalonzo said he opted to present himself to clear his name following accusations by Deputy President William Ruto that he grabbed the land from the National Youth Service.

  

