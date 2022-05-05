Kalonzo begins his two-day Mombasa tour

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka will Thursday kick starts campaigns for the Azimio-One Kenya Presidential Candidate Hon Raila Odinga with a two-day road trip meet-the-people tour of Mombasa Road.

The tour will begin from Mlolongo all the way to Mtito Adei covering four counties of Machakos, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita Taveta.

On day two, the Wiper Leader is expected to tour Voi, MacKinnon all the way to Mombasa later in the afternoon with crowning Rallies around the coastal city of Mombasa.

Kalonzo will be hosted by Machakos Governor Candidate for Wiper Hon. Wavinya Ndeti and host MP Patrick Makau in Mlolongo, Chumvi and later Governor Candidate for Makueni Mutula Kilonzo Jrn, Women Rep Rose Museo and Senator Candidate Daniel Maanzo takes-over for the rest of the day.

The Wiper Leader says he will use this tour to popularise the Azimio One Kenya Presidential candidate Hon Raila Odinga adding that, this time around, the political approach of the elections must be different “if only we expect a big win”.

Kalonzo was speaking on Wednesday from his command centre offices where he gave out his itinerary for the week.