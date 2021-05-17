Kalonzo calls for calm as he urges Kenyans to respect institutions

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenyans at large to respect independent institutions and especially the office of the President.

Kalonzo says as a democratic nation our Country values are drawn from the respect for the rule of law, separation of powers and respect of the people’s freedoms.

“It is improper to see the institution of the presidency disrespected. The person holding the Office of the President, and the institution of the presidency must be accorded highest regard,” He said.

Kalonzo said while me may disagree with the Court’s ruling on the BBI he must accord the Judges the respect they deserve.

“The High Court’s decision has stopped the BBI process. Personally I do not agree with the judgment. But I cannot vilify the judges. In the all-important role of Nation building we must exercise restraint from anything that could plunge the nation into a crisis,” He said.

He said as far as the BBI is concerned the rule of the law should be upheld saying there is a right to appeal the decision of the high court at the Court of Appeal.

Kalonzo urged all Kenyans of good will to respect due process, and respect the Judiciary saying it is neither wise nor helpful to disparage the institution on account of the High Court’s Judgement.

“The primary intent of BBI is to build real national bridges, not divisions. To build and sustain national ethos, values and a more cohesive society. That kind of mature democracy means that we may not always agree, but we can always respect one another, and most of all, respect of Constitution, and the institutions it has created,” He said.