Kalonzo challenged to delink 2022 ambitions from Machakos by-election

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been challenged to delink his 2022 presidential ambitions from the Machakos senatorial campaigns.

Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate in the Machakos Senate race Mutua Katuku said the senatorial campaigns required objective conversation about the right candidate and not 2022 presidential politics.

Katuku was speaking to the press after attending a Sunday service at the St Paul’s ACK Athi River.

“I have heard Kalonzo tell Machakos residents that they should elect the Wiper candidate in order to clear up for his 2022 presidential election. We are telling him that Machakos people need a senator who can deliver,” said Katuku.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said it was wrong for the former Vice President to try and use the Machakos by-election to advance his presidential agenda at the cost of quality leadership for the county.

Katuku urged Machakos residents to consider candidates’ credentials and not their political parties affiliation.

He called for peaceful campaigns and urged youths to reject politicians who fan political violence.

He called on the Government to speed up disbursement of monthly stipends for the elderly, which he said had been delayed for eight months.