Kalonzo declares 2027 presidential bid, rules out joining government

Wiper party leader and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya principal, Kalonzo Musyoka, has announced his intention to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 general election.

Kalonzo reiterated his commitment to remain in opposition, asserting that his conscience would not allow him to join government.

“My conscience will not allow me. For the love of this nation, we will stand firm. Even William Ruto knows that Kalonzo will be his opponent; he knows this clearly,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo spoke on Friday during a visit to the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa in Kihome, Othaya Constituency, Nyeri County, where he attended a symbolic priesthood ceremony for Prophetess Leah Overflow.

Leaders accompanying the wiper leader including Jeremiah Kioni and Eugene Wamalwa declared Kalonzo as their leader saying they have released Azimio leader Raila Odinga to contest for African Union Commission Chairmanship.

“We have released Raila to contest for the AU Commission Chair, but we will continue working with Kalonzo Musyoka in the opposition to keep the government in check,” Wamalwa said.

Kalonzo’s resolute stance comes in the wake of President Ruto’s reconstitution of Cabinet to include four members from the ODM party.

Raila has however maintained that neither the ODM Party not has entered into a coalition agreement with Ruto’s UDA party.

“Neither the ODM Party nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto’s UDA party. We had anticipated the crafting of clear terms of engagement based on issues we raised in our various communiques,” Raila stated.

The four ODM nominees include MP and ODM Chairman John Mbadi (Treasury), Hassan Joho (Mining), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy).