Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka says parents must take a more direct role in raising their children now that they are at home due to Covid 19.

Kalonzo said it is the responsibility of parent to ensure their children’s discipline through counseling.

“Teachers are there to help educate your children but it is you as parents who should be able to instill discipline, as you bring up your child,” He said.

He says Kenyans are looking forward to less cases of teenage pregnancies during this pandemic period as well as other social ills associated with teenage hood.

Kalonzo says although a policy that allows teenage mothers to continue with their studies after giving birth is place, it should not serve as a catalyst to defend teenage pregnancies saying they should be totally discouraged.



The Wiper Leader made the remarks when he received more food donations from donors who included Agrichem African Limited, Pinkerton Kenya Limited and Mwingi Friends toward the KMF FOOD BASKET initiative.