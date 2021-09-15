Kalonzo decries the sudden increase of fuel prices in Kenya

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has decried the sudden increase of fuel prices in Kenya announced by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday saying nothing significant has happened to necessitate such a move.

The Wiper leader says the incredible increment will hurt the already strained Kenyans because its implications are the rise of prices of basic commodities.

EPRA increased fuel prices to record by as much as 13 shillings despite a decrease in the landing cost of super petrol and diesel by 0.72 percent and 4.81 percent respectively while kerosene was up by 0.96 percent.

Kalonzo says government must consult over such drastic matters that affect the common mwananchi directly and a common stand of cushioning them is reached before subjecting them to torture and stress of imaginable proportion.

The Wiper leaders say there is no tangible reason that could have necessitated such a drastic rise calling on Kenyans to stand out and speak about it.

Kalonzo was addressing participants at the People Dialogue Festival (PDF) at the Hilton Hotel added that the Sustainable Development goals advocate for eradication of poverty “with such hike in fuel, we are pushing Kenyans to poverty.“

On Tuesday, EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo says unlike has been the case over the last three months, the regulator did not tap the fuel stabilization kitty to subsidize pump prices to keep prices unchanged.

This has seen a liter of super petrol increased by seven shillings and 54 cents while diesel is costlier by seven shillings and 94 cents and kerosene which saw the biggest increase is up by 12 shillings and 97 cents.

Fuel will be cheapest in Mombasa where a liter of super petrol will cost at 132.46 shillings, diesel is at 113.36 shillings and kerosene at 108.57 shillings.

In Nairobi a liter of petrol will retail at 134.72 shillings, diesel at 115.60 shillings while kerosene will be sold at 110.82 shillings.

Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a liter of super petrol will retail at 147.75 shillings, diesel at 128.64 shillings and kerosene at 123.86 shillings.

The increased pump prices are likely to drive up the cost of transport and have a ripple effect on the cost of living.