Kalonzo denies holding talks with Raila

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that they held a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga over a possible coalition deal.

Speaking in Kwale, Kalonzo who is leading the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) brigade campaigns in the region said his meeting with Raila at Tamarind hotel was coincidental which resulted in greetings but nothing beyond the niceties.

Kalonzo who was accompanied by his co-principal Kanu leader Gideon Moi said he cannot be forced into a hurried deal, “because he has been betrayed enough” to trust again.

The Buffalo gang keeps growing! Thank you Kwale for your support for our PL @skmusyoka and his fellow OKA Principal @MoiGideon. pic.twitter.com/vVRZHfJbHf — The Wiper Democratic Movement (@TheWiperParty) February 21, 2022

He insists that if at all there will be talks, then they must be structured and all-inclusive under the understanding of equal partnership.

The Wiper leader says those in a hurry to push him into a coalition with Raila “they better create their own Kalonzo to push around”.

He at the same time hit out at ODM leaders accusing them of mistrust and bully tactics citing that they denied OKA Tononoka grounds on the pretext that they had planned their event there.

Kalonzo had previously admitted that there are coalition talks between OKA and Raila-led Azimio la Umoja movement.