Kalonzo denies holding talks with Raila

ByMargaret Kalekye
Tags

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has denied claims that they held a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga over a possible coalition deal.

Speaking in Kwale, Kalonzo who is leading the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) brigade campaigns in the region said his meeting with Raila at Tamarind hotel was coincidental which resulted in greetings but nothing beyond the niceties.

Kalonzo who was accompanied by his co-principal Kanu leader Gideon Moi said he cannot be forced into a hurried deal, “because he has been betrayed enough” to trust again.

He insists that if at all there will be talks, then they must be structured and all-inclusive under the understanding of equal partnership.

The Wiper leader says those in a hurry to push him into a coalition with Raila “they better create their own Kalonzo to push around”.

He at the same time hit out at ODM leaders accusing them of mistrust and bully tactics citing that they denied OKA Tononoka grounds on the pretext that they had planned their event there.

Kalonzo had previously admitted that there are coalition talks between OKA and Raila-led Azimio la Umoja movement.

  

Latest posts

Political parties rush to beat IEBC deadlines

Margaret Kalekye

Raila accuses DP Ruto of double speak on public debt increase

Prudence Wanza

Wanjigi given 72hrs to surrender 11 firearms and 485 ammunitions

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More