Kalonzo downplays formation of committee in new Azimio

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka says he is not aware of any committee in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party seeking to identify a suitable running mate for Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo says talks are underway between him, Raila Odinga and the President on how the coalition will settle on its number two.

Speaking Sunday at Liberty Redeemed Gospel Church in South B where he attended Easter Sunday service, Kalonzo further claimed that running mate is not about numbers but experience and delivery of services.

It was a beautiful and joyous service at the Liberty Redeemed Gospel Church – South B, Nairobi. Indeed He has risen. pic.twitter.com/h5ECXZ6rQi — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) April 17, 2022

The wiper leader urged the church to pray for the nation terming the days ahead as tough and trying.

Kalonzo who exuded confidence that the will of God will prevail and that he will be Raila’s running mate just like in 2013 and 2017 says tribalists are branding leaders in an effort to confine them in a certain corner in order to demean their status and national appeal.