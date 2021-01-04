Kalonzo drums up support for BBI in Kajiado

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka has drummed-up support for the Building Bridges’ Initiative (BBI) saying the additional funds that will trickle down to the wards will greatly boost the local economy.

Kalonzo said post Covid recovery needs greater thinking and thus monies that will be increased to counties upto 35% and 5% to Ward level will have a big impact by creating more jobs for the locals.

The Wiper leader says the document also cures the winner takes it all scenarios in political scenes bringing in more inclusivity in the national leadership.

He further says the BBI process is no longer about Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta or William Ruto but it is a common wananchi document that will aimed at changing their destiny.

Kalonzo was speaking on Sunday at Lenkisim, Kajiado South at the home of Governor Joseph Ole Lenku during the celebration of the graduation of his daughter Nancy Silantoi Lenku and initiation of his son Jesse Lemaitan Lenku into Manhood.

Leaders at the event also supported the BBI initiative which they believe will improve the livelihoods of many Kenyans.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua taking the opportunity also to drum support for a Kalonzo Presidency come next year adding that the Maa community should consider the Wiper leader for the top position.

Wambua says Kalonzo has the ability to unite this country and help kickstart the economy that has been battered Covid 19 pandemic.

The event was also graced by Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his counterpart from Bomet Dr. Hillary Barchok and a host of other elected and nominated Leaders.