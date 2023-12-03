Kalonzo faults plans by government to privatize some state firms

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the decision by the government to put up some state institutions for sale does not augur well for the country’s future.

Kalonzo claims that the planned privatization of some critical parastatals amounts to compromising the security of the nation in its plans to sell.

The former vice President said the move must be resisted by all citizens even as he promised efforts by the opposition coalition to stop the sale.

“You cannot privatize Kenya’s strategic installations. Privatizing institutions like Kenya Pipeline Corporation can threaten our country’s security. Why sell KICC which is the face of Kenya? We won’t keep quiet on this issue, we will tell Kenyans the truth,” said the Wiper Leader

Speaking at a fundraising ceremony in Gem constituency, Kalonzo said the opposition reads mischief in the planned sale claiming the move might end up benefitting individuals at the expense of the country.

At the same time, Kalonzo faulted the Kenya Kwanza administration over its alleged failure to address the high cost of living which he claimed has been exacerbated by the increase in taxes.

Kalonzo was in the company of Siaya Governor James Orengo, National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, and a host of MPs from both ODM and Wiper parties.